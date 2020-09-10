Gatlinburg Skylift Park to celebrate trail opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Gatlinburg Skylift Park plans to celebrate the opening of their new sky trail in a heart-pounding way.

They will be hosting a “sky walk” on Oct. 10 and 11.

The park said the sky trail will give you a front row seat to see members of a professional highline group walk next to the sky bridge on a two-inch-wide line of nylon webbing.

High-lining is slightly different from tight rope walking because it allows for bouncing, swinging and more movement in general.

There are several performances scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and it does not cost more than the admission ticket to the park.

The parks asks that you do practice social distancing on your visit.