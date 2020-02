GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new Valentine’s Day display called “Love is in the Air” will be at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park until the end of the month.

The SkyBridge is covered in twinkling red and white lights. There are also archways wrapped in floral garland. Bouquets are available to buy on the weekends of February 8-9 and February 15-16.

This event runs through the end of February.