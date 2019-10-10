Gatlinburg looks to break world record of scarecrows in an area

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – During the second week of October volunteers gathered to help the City of Gatlinburg break a world record.

The world record they hope to break is how many scarecrows a town can put up in an area. Right now the record is 3,812, from a town in England.

The City of Gatlinburg will top that by putting up 4,000 scarecrows to secure a spot in the Guinness Book Of World Records.

“So a couple years ago, we expanded our fall decorations to include these really cute scarecrows,” said Marci Claude the public relations manager for the city of Gatlinburg. “We set those up all over town for people to take pictures and create memories with and so this year we decided we would amp up our scarecrow presence and really just go for the world record.”

A crew will come out Monday to film an unedited video showing the count of all 4,000 scarecrows. The video will be reviewed by the Guinness Book Of World Records to verify the old record is broken.

LATEST STORIES: