Gatlinburg K-9 receives bulletproof vest from Massachusetts non-profit

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Gatlinburg Police Department is thanking a Northeast charity after receiving a bullet and stab protective vest for a K-9 officer.

Gatlinburg police K-9 Aura will be sporting a newly-donated bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S.-made, custom-fitted, protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.