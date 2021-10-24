Gas prices are rising: These 10 easy driving tips will save you money

(NEXSTAR) – As the average national gas price continues to tick higher, many drivers are looking for that dream gas station with absurdly low prices. But did you know that you can save money just by changing the way you drive?

On Friday, the national average hit $3.378 per gallon for regular gasoline, according to AAA. That’s up four cents from Monday, and, given the tight supply, there’s no relief at the pump in the near future.

Soaring gas prices didn’t affect all states equally last week, however. Since last Thursday, these states saw the biggest jumps in average: Connecticut (+13 cents), North Carolina (+13 cents), Florida (+13 cents), Rhode Island (+12 cents), New York (+12 cents), Tennessee (+12 cents), New Jersey (+12 cents), Massachusetts (+12 cents), New Hampshire (+11 cents) and Vermont (+10 cents).

If you live in the western United States, Illinois, Alaska or Hawaii, where gas prices are the highest, you may want to get creative to keep your fuel costs down. In fact, the opportunity to start saving some cash comes well before you reach the gas station.

According to AAA, these ten driving tips can help you minimize your bill: