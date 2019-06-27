Gas line rupture forces Mt. Juliet day care to shelter-in-place

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gas line rupture at a construction site has closed Belinda Parkway, a animal shelter and day care in Mt. Juliet Thursday morning.

The rupture was reported on Belinda Parkway around 9:40 a.m.

Belinda Parkway between Providence Trail and Hidden Cove road is closed to traffic.

Providence Animal Hospital has been evacuated while Primrose School students and staff are safely sheltering-in-place, according to Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police reported Piedmont Natural Gas is working to repair the rupture.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

