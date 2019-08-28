Gas leak causes evacuations in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tamara Russell was on her way to the doctor’s office when she heard and smelled something strange outside her home.

“You just saw the white smoke going up,” Russell said.

She lives on Old Nashville Highway and Chicken Pike, an area blocked off Tuesday after a gas leak.

“We were walking out when they hit it,” she said. “And we instantly smelled gas. I told the kids ‘get in the car, get in the car,'”

“We got out of here as fast as we could.”

Several homes were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place.

The leak happened sometime around 10 a.m. after a construction crew hit a gas line, according to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue.

“You obviously have that instant fear,” Russell said.

Neighbors had notes left on their front doors, telling them gas was shut off.

“No hot water,” Russell said. “No showers for the kids, so that’s a concern for us.”

Parents in the area got calls around 2 p.m. to pick up their children from school.

They were told school buses weren’t allowed to drive in the affected area.

“The bus drivers weren’t going to be coming through this way because of the gas leak,” said Stephen Beecham who lives on Old Nashville Highway.

“School traffic alone is chaotic and then you add all the people that don’t typically pick up their kids that are scrambling because they’re not home at 2 o’clock in the afternoon to go get their kids,” Russell said.

By late afternoon, the leak was sealed and neighbors were allowed back in their homes.

Russell and other neighbors call the day a “nightmare.”

“It’s just been impactful all day,” Russell said.

For more information on detours caused by the leak, go to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.