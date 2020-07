FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Fire investigators believe a propane tank from a gas grill started a house fire in the McKay’s Mill subdivision Monday evening.

Investigator WIll Farris said the homeowner was grilling in their driveway on Oxford Glen Drive when the propane tank malfunctioned and caught fire. The fire then spread to the house.

Firefighters believe the flames caused roughly $10,000 worth of damage to the home. No one was injured.