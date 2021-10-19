Garth Brooks to perform 2 shows at historic Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country superstar Garth Brooks will perform at the Ryman Auditorium for two shows next month.

Billed as an intimate evening with Garth, “Just Garth, The Ryman and You” will take place at the historic venue on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20. Fans are invited to attend and “hear the story behind the songs.”

Brooks has been performing for smaller venues, including dive bars after he cancelled his latest stadium tour, which included the show at at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets are $250 and are all-inclusive with a four ticket limit. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test will be required to attend. Click here to learn more.