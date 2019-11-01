Garth Brooks invites boy who dressed as him at Neyland Stadium to upcoming show

1  of  4
News
boy dresses as Garth

(Courtesy: Andrea Houser via WATE)

View this post on Instagram

This costume WINS Halloween in my book! @Andrea_D_Houser ASK ME HOW I KNOW your nephew is MUCH TOO YOUNG to be spending the weekend in the deep end of a DIVE BAR, but for making my Halloween does he want to be our guest at #GARTHinKNOXVILLE??? love, g #Repost @andrea_d_houser ・・・ Tonight I am Callin’ Baton Rouge and all of Knoxville over my nephew’s amazing “Garth at Neyland Stadium” costume! Cause We ain’t goin down til the Sun Comes Up being so excited over the Stadium Tour being at Neyland in a couple weeks. Even if The Thunder Rolls, we have enough Friends in Low Places to be completely Shameless over this concert! And if Tomorrow Never Comes, this Halloween costume will be More than a Memory for all of us celebrating The Dance tonight ☺️👏🎤🎸 @garthbrooks #nephewsarethebest #lovetheseboys #halloweencostume #halloween #garthbrooks #neylandstadium #stadiumtour #thedance #friendsinlowplaces #callinbatonrouge #thethunderrolls #shameless #aintgoindowntilthesuncomesup #countrymusic #groupieforlife #musicmakesmehappy #musicislife #thankful

A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville boy who dressed up as Garth Brooks at Neyland Stadium for Halloween has received an invitation to this month’s show by the man himself.

Andrea Houser posted this photo on Instagram of her nephew dressed up as Garth Brooks in Neyland Stadium on Monday that caught the eye of social media.

Three days later, it caught the eye of Garth Brooks himself.

Brooks is set to perform at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16 with Jon Pardi joining him as the opening act. After three ticketing sales periods, attendance for the show could go as high as 80,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

