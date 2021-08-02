Garth Brooks addresses fans after postponed concert at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Garth Brooks addressed fans on Monday night following his postponed performance due to strong storms Saturday.

Nissan Stadium made the call just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday to postpone the event after the concert was initially delayed. Some opening performers had been able to get in their songs before storms rolled in, but Garth had not yet taken the stage.

Nissan Stadium initially worked to reschedule the show for Sunday night, but staff later said that wouldn’t be possible. Garth said staff members were texting until 2 a.m. Sunday trying to figure out a way to have the show that night, but ultimately decided postponing the show would be best.

“The problem that they kept having was the experience people would have Sunday wouldn’t be the level of experience that the Titans Stadium is used to giving to people that come there,” Garth said in a video posted to Facebook.

He cited concerns of not having enough food to serve the estimated 70,000 attendees and not having enough staff to direct traffic.

Garth said his team had a rescheduled date he couldn’t confirm yet, however, he said “It’s not anywhere [as] soon as I would like it.”

He explained upcoming stadium events made it difficult to reschedule the show in the near future, in addition to upcoming Titans games and events.

Throughout the video, Garth repeatedly thanked Nissan Stadium staff, the owners of the Tennessee Titans, Nashville first responders, and fans for their support.