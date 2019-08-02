Game to determine discounted adoption fee at Nashville animal shelter

Breaking News
(Photo: Metro Animal Care and Control)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders at Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control will allow potential adopting families to pay a lower adoption fee, depending on the results of a game.

MACC will allow families bringing animals home to play a game of “Plinko” to determine the adoption fee.

The special runs through Sunday, August 4. Fees will range from $5 and $20 for cats or dogs.

The shelter reported having nearly 100 animals on the adoption floor when the special began Thursday.

Adoptions are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 5125 Harding Place.

