Game Day! News 2 counts you down to kickoff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The twists and turns of the season have put the Tennessee Titans where they haven’t been since 2002 – the AFC championship game.

The Titans take on the Kansas City Chief’s in Sunday’s match up, with game time set for 2:05 p.m. Droves of Titans fans made the trek to Kansas City for the big game. News 2 is there with them. We have pregame coverage to count you down to kickoff with live team coverage from Arrowhead Stadium and downtown Nashville.

Cory Curtis, Kayla Anderson and Brent Remadna will be reporting from Kansas City, while News 2 anchor Alex Denis and reporter Brooke Reese report from the Titans watch party set up on Broadway.

News 2 will also bring you postgame coverage as soon as the game clock hits 00:00. Turn to WKRN for instant coverage from Kansas City and Nashville, as we hear from coaches, players and fans about the outcome of the game.