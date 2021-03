NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Viewers across Middle Tennessee are seeing the impact of severe weather.

Strong storms continue to push through the area. Track them with our interactive radar.

Storms from late afternoon through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning could produce damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, and localized flooding.

There were also several power outages reported. You can read about those here.

Send us photos of what you’re seeing outside to pix@wkrn.com