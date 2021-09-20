GALLERY: Flooding continues to threaten Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rivers, creeks, and streams continue to cause concern as the threat of flooding continues for parts of Middle Tennessee.

Doppler Radar Rainfall Estimates show southern and southeastern counties have seen as much as six to eight inches of rain over the past several days. as much as -8″ over the last 48 hours.

Old Liepers Creek Road and Cave Springs Road PHOTO: Melinda Clark

Old Liepers Creek Road and Cave Springs Road PHOTO: Melinda Clark

Kayaking near the Shelbyville Airport PHOTO: Callie Lynn Neely

Kayaking near the Shelbyville Airport PHOTO: Callie Lynn Neely

Downtown Hampshire PHOTO: Christopher Mayberry

Hurricane Grove Road in Shelbyville PHOTO: Lauren Sparks

Middle Tennessee officials are warning people to avoid driving into flooded roadways. In Spring Hill, police responded to a water rescue of a vehicle that became submerged in water. The occupants of the vehicle were able to get out before the car went under.

TDOT also closed Beechcroft Road at Charles Lane until the road’s integrity could be inspected.

Several schools will be closed Tuesday due to flooding, including Bedford County Schools and Maury County Schools. Maury County Public Schools announced its central office would be open, and 12-month employees should report to work unless they are unable due to flooding.

The Duck River near Shelbyville is in minor flood stage and the Elk River near Fayetteville is in moderate flood stage.