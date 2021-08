WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Waverly officials are asking for help in locating people missing after Saturday’s severe flooding in Middle Tennessee.

They ask if you have physically seen or talked to any of the people listed below that you contact (931) 582-6950 or go to McEwen High School and report to the gymnasium. They are open until 5 p.m. on Sunday and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday.