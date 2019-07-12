Gallatin woman says someone set her house on fire

A woman in Gallatin claims someone waited for her to leave her home and then set it on fire. The house is on top of a hill so she says no one would have known she left unless they were watching.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman in Gallatin claims someone waited for her to leave her home and then set it on fire. The house is on top of a hill so she says no one would have known she left unless they were watching.

“It was in a 30 minute period, I left at 2:50, he got home at 3:30 so as soon as I left they had to have come and done it,” said Oriana Thaxton.

Thaxton, her boyfriend, and four kids just moved into a house Hightop Lane.

“No one knows we live out here, we only been out here two months,” Thaxton added.

She says when she took her kids to the store Thursday afternoon, someone set her shed on fire. Her boyfriend came home from work, saw the smoke, and grabbed the water hose.

“He didn’t plan on coming straight home, we usually go out, go to a friend’s, house, go to a relatives house sometimes before we come home,” Thaxton explained.

As soon as he put out the fire, he noticed smoke coming from the house.

Thaxton was on the phone with him the whole time. She described, “He opens the door to the house and all I hear is him just start yelling I start hearing stuff getting throwing around, I hear all the fire alarms going off.”

Thaxton says someone had gathered her trash, placed it in the middle of the living room, and set it on fire.

“So he just scoops everything out and throws it out the door, is throwing buckets of water,” she said.

Luckily, he was able to put out both fires before they spread, but she says this person also threw her kid’s shoes in the pool and ripped out their thermostat.

“Nothing got taken out of the house. I mean we have expensive stuff in the house, it’s all there, money, everything was there, they just came and started some fires and left,” Thaxton said, “I don’t know if it was just to scare us or what it was… I have no enemies, he has no enemies, we haven’t had any altercations with anybody, absolutely nothing.”

An especially scary thought when you have four kids under the age of eight.

“Now, I don’t want to stay here, I have kids, I don’t want to leave my kids here,” Thaxton said with tears in her eyes, “I don’t’ want to leave my little kids here in the house, so, we probably won’t stay here for about another week or so, but there’s an ongoing investigation, so hopefully they find out what happened.”

The Smyrna Sheriff’s Office had arson investigators at the house Friday morning. While they’re not releasing any details at this point, Thaxton’s mother is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.