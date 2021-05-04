Gallatin residents quickly cleanup after morning storms ahead of more on the way

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — James and Jordan Wallace are father and son, and neighbors. They’re under pressure to clear debris caused by the EF-0 tornado that hit Gallatin Tuesday morning, knowing full well another round of strong storms is expected in the area again tonight.



“We’re just trying to get cleaned up and get the stuff that we can salvage and sit in the safe room tonight,” says James Wallace.



Wind speeds between 65-85 miles per hour tore through sending large pieces of metal into the branches of backyard trees. James was already at work when the storm hit.

“My son called and said— hey, the barns are gone. My front door is blown in. I called my wife and my wife said, I heard a big noise, but I’m in the safe room.”



Now, slabs of concrete remain where large structures once stood.

“It was a metal building. It was 10ft ceilings and so forth. We stored tractors, construction equipment, and tools in there,” James explained.

While the damage is significant, the Wallace family appreciates the support from the community and they’re thankful everyone is safe.



“Friends and people have come to help, and that’s been gracious.”

Other neighbors are dealing with downed trees, and power is still out for some in the area.