Gallatin police investigate deadly shooting, suspect barricaded inside home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a deadly shooting in which the shooter barricaded himself into a home Saturday morning.

One person was killed and two others were injured. This happened in the area of Elletta and Boles in Gallatin.

The original call came into around 6 a.m. when officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near Maple and Spencer Street.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim. Officers then received another shots fired call in the area of Elleta Avenue. A second victim was located there. The suspect, later identified by police as Kevin R. Johnson, was seen running to the area of Boles Street. Johnson then barricaded himself into a home on Boles Street.

Police issued a BOLO for Johnson earlier Saturday morning. They say prior to the shooting, Johnson was making disturbing statements due to his blood sugar being really high. His wife told police Johnson may have had a gun with him. He has diabetes and is insulin dependent.

Police told News 2 Johnson had a relationship with at least one of the victims. They were all taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.