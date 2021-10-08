Gallatin Police seeking information on officer impersonator

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police are looking for information about an alleged police impersonator in the area.

According to police, on October 4th a female driver was pulled over by a white Crown Vic in the Cambridge Drive area. The car displayed blue and red lights in the visor.

After the female pulled over the vehicle, the driver of the Crown Vic got out and approached her vehicle.

Gallatin Police has identified the person driving the Crown Vic but is still working the investigation. They ask anyone who has experienced similar events to call the police department and ask to speak with a duty supervisor. Their number is 615-452-1313.