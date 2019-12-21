Gallatin police seek shoplifting suspects

GALLATIN, Tenn., (WKRN) – Gallatin Police are looking for two shoplifting suspects.





They’re accused of stealing from the CVS at 549 W. Main Street Friday after they were seen concealing merchandise.

The two were caught on surveillance video.

Police said they were both seen leaving in a dark colored 4 door sedan with the tag GOW6948, but officers said the state for the tag is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gallatin Police Officer Villafana at 615-452-1313 or kvillafana@gallatinpd.org.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.