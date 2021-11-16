Gallatin police searching for woman accused of stealing from Kroger, hitting employee with car

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing items from a Kroger and hitting an employee while driving away. 

The incident happened at the Kroger on 2011 Nashville Pike. The woman could be seen leaving the store with a cart full of items before police say she loaded them into a blue Ford Fusion. The car had no tags and a broken windshield.  

The car reportedly struck an employee while leaving.  

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Gallatin Police at (615) 452-1313.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss