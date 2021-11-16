Gallatin police searching for woman accused of stealing from Kroger, hitting employee with car

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing items from a Kroger and hitting an employee while driving away.

The incident happened at the Kroger on 2011 Nashville Pike. The woman could be seen leaving the store with a cart full of items before police say she loaded them into a blue Ford Fusion. The car had no tags and a broken windshield.

The car reportedly struck an employee while leaving.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Gallatin Police at (615) 452-1313.