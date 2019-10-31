Gallatin police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A search is underway in Gallatin for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man.

Gallatin Police are currently searching for Cody W. Boettcher who is accused of stabbing a man to death.

Boettcher is wanted for criminal homicide and police say he may be traveling in a 2015 black Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio Registration HIU8066.

Police have reason to believe he could be traveling toward Medina, Ohio.

Anyone with information should contact Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.

