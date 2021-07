GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police need your help in locating two men who stole hardwood flooring and two boxes of trash bags from the Ollie’s Outlet on the 600 block of Nashville Pike.

According to Gallatin Police, the theft occurred on July 7 and the pair were caught on store surveillance cameras.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.