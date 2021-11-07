Gallatin police searching for missing Kentucky man

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gallatin Police Department is searching for a missing man out of Ohio County, Kentucky.

Police say Jacob Clare was reported missing to the Beaver Dam Police Department in Ohio County. Authorities believe Clare left sometime late in the night on November 5 or early in the morning on November 6 with his niece, 16-year-old Amber Clare.

Jacob was seen on his way to Gallatin to drop off his son Noah with family, but he did not show up. Jacob was last seen driving a Subaru Outback.

Anyone with information should call police at 615-452-1313.