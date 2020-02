GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police are looking for the person responsible for stealing from a tire shop.

Police said the suspect is a male who broke into the Tennessee Tire & Auto Clinic on South Water Avenue on Monday.

Officials are also looking to question the owner of a car in connection to the burglary.

They say it appears to be a late 90’s Oldsmobile Cutlass or Chevy Malibu. If you know anything, call police.