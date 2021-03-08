Gallatin police search for suspect involved in drive-by shooting

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin Police are searching for an alleged gunman who authorities say opened fire with an AR-15 style pistol, shooting at an alleged target standing among innocent civilians.

Amazingly, nobody was hit.

It all went down Sunday night on Hull Circle.

When Gallatin officers arrived to the shots fired call, they found a chaotic scene.

Innocent bystanders, including young children, were there.

Detectives found 18 bullet casings in the street and on the sidewalk.

Police were amazed no people or homes were hit. Most of the damage was located on a white car parked on the street.

The car was reportedly hit at least three times with .223 rounds that penetrate the automobile, passing through glass, seats and metal.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy was sitting in the car. His mother was standing outside the vehicle. Neither were harmed.

Lt. Lamar Ballard said, “We believe this was gang related.”

According to Ballard, police believe the mother and son were not the intended victims. Detectives told News 2, it’s believed the intended target was in the crowd, but the shooters missed their mark.

According to police, two men, now identified as Shaun Michael Brawner, 31, and Deontez Le Eric Avent, 31, drive up to this location and open fire with AR-15 style pistols.

Ballard says, “This round is a .223. It’s a rifle round. It’s a very powerful round.”

By Monday morning, one of the suspects, Shaun Brawner, surrendered to authorities, but police are still actively searching for his partner, Deontez Avent.

Police told News 2, Avent has spent time in prison for similar crimes from 2012.

Ballard added, “This individual is considered dangerous.”

Avent is thought to be armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a 2017 GMC Acadia with chrome wheels and damage to the passenger side door.

If you have any information, contact The Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.