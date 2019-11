Gallatin, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gallatin Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 1999-2002 Honda Accord that was seen leaving the scene of a shooting at 351 E. Main Street, Save A Lot earlier today.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615)452-1313.