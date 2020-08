SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted on domestic assault charges, according to Gallatin police.

Police said they’re searching for Bernard Johnson, who has domestic assault warrants on file at the Sumner County Sheriffs Office.

If you have any information, contact Ofc. Hardin at chardin@gallatinpd.org or call 615-452-1313.

