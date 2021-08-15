Gallatin police search for man wanted for domestic assault

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for a domestic assault.

According to a Facebook post from Gallatin police, they’re currently searching for Kirby Austin Moore. Moore has warrants on file for his arrest for domestic assault with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say he may be traveling in a red and tan pickup truck. The vehicle has Kentucky tags and rusting body work.

If you have any information please contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615)-452-1313.

