GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– Gallatin police say they are looking for Lazavion Kern regarding an armed robbery.

It happened on Demeber 8th around 8 p.m. at the Quick Check Market in the 2000 block of Long Hollow Pike.

Police say Kern had a pistol at the time of the robbery.

Kern has an active warrant for armed robbery.

If you have more information about where Kern could be, call Gallatin police.

