Gallatin Police looking for armed robbery suspect

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police need help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery from Thursday night.

According to Gallatin Police, a man entered Coach’s Corner Market on Long Hollow Road before 8 p.m. Thursday and robbed a victim at gunpoint of an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as tall and slender and was wearing a blue jogging suit, and his face was covered with a bandana or mask, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.