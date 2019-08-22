Gallatin Pike reopens in Madison after water main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A water main break closed Gallatin Pike in Madison early Thursday morning.

The break occurred around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Gallatin Pike South near Woodruff Street. One inbound and outbound lane reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

Traffic was diverted around the break from Harris Street and Neely’s Bend.

A spokesperson for WeGo Public Transit said bus stops between the Madison and EdgeMeade stations were impacted. Customers boarding in the affected area were asked to find alternative stops outside of the impacted area.

The Madison Suburban Utility District told News 2 there is no exact timetable for repairs and crews are working to get the broken line shut down.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said she has not received any notice about school closures or bus changes.

City Road Child Development Center has closed for the day due to the outage.

Customers will be impacted once the water flow is shut off.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.