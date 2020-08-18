Gallatin pharmacist praises God after surviving robbery, shooting

SUMNER CO., Tenn., (WKRN) — A Gallatin pharmacist is recovering and thanking God after being shot in a brazen robbery.

The crime happened last Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. at the Airville Pharmacy on Airport Road.

Gallatin police said Dr. Ben Nwauzor was headed to his car when he was approached by two armed men wearing disguises. Investigators said this was a robber that went bad quickly ending in shots fired.

Dr. Ben is originally from Nigeria and has been living in the U.S. for 16 years. He said he is grateful to God after surviving the assault. “God was so kind. Nothing very serious came out of it. We are just giving glory.”

Less than a week after the robbery the pharmacist was back at work. “I’ve always felt safer in this country. I never really felt this could happen.”

Surveillance video captured the assault. On the video you can see two men wearing masks, wigs and gloves. They were holding pistols waiting for the pharmacist to exit the back door. When he did, they jumped him.

Dr. Ben attempted to resist. You can see him flail his arms and his backpack fly. The suspects were able to get control of him and stuck their guns into the 52-year-old’s face.

Next, they pushed him back into the pharmacy. At one point the bandits are distracted, and he tried to run. That was when the suspects shot him.

Dr. Ben was hit in the right side, but the bullet goes straight through and no major organs were hit. “God also provided that help.”

Moments later, Dr. Ben ran for help and stumbled upon a Gallatin police officer who was driving by with his window down. In the body camera video you can hear Officer Christopher Hardin speak to another officer. “I was driving through here and had my windows down. He hollered at me, and I turned around.”

Body camera of the officers’ arrival show them attending to the shaken pharmacist while also asking investigative questions. They relayed that information about the suspects to area patrol to be on the look out.

Meanwhile, the pharmacist was in the street with his shirt soaked in his blood and asked the officer how bad he was hurt. Here’s the dialogue:

Dr. Ben: Is it bad? Officer Hardin: No, it’s actually, man it’s not that bad. You were able to walk all the way from your pharmacy to here? Dr. Ben: I was running. Officer Hardin: You were running? I don’t think it’s that bad if you can run. But, brother you did take a round. Second Officer: You okay? Dr. Ben: Yes. Second Officer: Take some deep breaths. Officer Hardin: Do me a favor. Take some deep breaths, okay? Dr. Ben: He shot me from the back.

Unfortunately, the bad guys got away with drugs and cash. This was the first pharmacy robbery in Gallatin in a long time ,according to police.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Gallatin Police Tip Line at (615) 451-9127.