Gallatin man wanted in deadly shooting of mother and son added to TBI Most Wanted list

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gallatin man wanted for the deadly shooting of a mother and son in Sumner County has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Most Wanted list, according to tweets from the TBI.

🚨Most Wanted alert 🚨. This fugitive, Kevin Marc Moore, is wanted by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/UIv0lpXSTH — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2020

The TBI says 41-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder for shooting a mother and son. The Sumner County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to an address in Bethpage on Friday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds. Evidence from the scene led deputies to identify Moore as the suspect.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Moore’s Gallatin home where they recovered more evidence. It has been determined that Moore knows the deceased mother and son’s family.

Warrants are on file for his arrest and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of Moore’s whereabouts should call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838. The TBI is also offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to his arrest. You can call 1-800-TBI-FIND with more information.