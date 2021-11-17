Gallatin man wanted following domestic assault incident

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are alerting the public about a wanted man they are on the lookout for after an incident Tuesday.
According to the Gallatin Police Department (GPD), William Hamby has a warrant out for his arrest for a domestic assault incident.
Anyone with information on Hamby’s whereabouts is asked to call the GPD at 615-452-1313 or email koakes@gallatinpd.org.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.