Gallatin man wanted following domestic assault incident

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are alerting the public about a wanted man they are on the lookout for after an incident Tuesday.

According to the Gallatin Police Department (GPD), William Hamby has a warrant out for his arrest for a domestic assault incident.

Anyone with information on Hamby’s whereabouts is asked to call the GPD at 615-452-1313 or email koakes@gallatinpd.org.