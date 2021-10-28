Gallatin man sentenced to 36 months probation for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKRN) — A Tennessee man involved in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building will not serve any jail time for his role in the riot.

Jack Jesse Griffith of Gallatin was sentenced to 36 months probation and will have to pay a $500 fine in restitution.

As previously reported by News 2, Griffith, also known by his online persona of Juan Bibiano, was spotted in social media posts by investigators. One picture shows Bibiano in what appears to be the Crypt with a fist raised into the air.

Jack Jesse Griffith, Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice/FBI

Investigators said another post included a message where Griffith said, “I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse.”

Griffith’s remorse shined through in multiple letters he wrote addressing the court prior to his sentencing.

In his statements, he said in part, “I feel the deepest of sorrows knowing that I participated in an event that led to destruction in the Capitol Building and the death and serious injury of several people. I would never in a hundred million years have gone to D.C. if I had any idea of the harm that would come to our democratic government and the physical harm to police and to citizens that happened — in my name.”

The defense sentencing memorandum states Griffith received his sentence due to not having a previous criminal history and the fact he “did not personally engage in acts of violence or destruction of

property, or incite the same.”

Griffith was originally arrested on January 16 in Gallatin. He pleaded not guilty to all counts at a March 12 arraignment but later pleaded guilty to all counts in an agreement with the prosecution.

As part of his probation, Griffith will serve 90 days of home confinement.