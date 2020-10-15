Gallatin leaders consider flashing lights, upgrades to downtown crosswalks

GALLATIN, Tenn (WKRN) — Gallatin leaders are discussing upgrades to several city crosswalks.

Six years ago crews installed metal signs in the middle of five downtown crossings. But Gallatin Public Works Director, Zach Wilkinson, says cars constantly knock them down.

“At least two or three times a week usually we’re having to at least put a sign and mount it back up. Then every so often we have to get out there and replace the sign and the mount completely,” Wilkinson said.

While the metal signs are usually effective at slowing traffic, some city council members think there is room for improvement.

Last month, Wilkinson presented Gallatin City Council with three options: add in-ground lighting, install flashing beacons similar to a strobe light, or add LED flashers to existing signage.

Gallatin resident, Joe Edwards, told News 2 he thinks any of those options would be beneficial to pedestrian safety in downtown.

“These people that are driving, it gives them the opportunity to see these signs better than what they have right now which is too small,” Edwards said.

Wilkinson says he thinks installing the in-ground lighting at the crosswalks is the best option, but it comes with a high price tag.

“You’re looking at 25 to $35,000 per actual crosswalk,” Wilkinson said.

Right now Wilkinson is working with the city’s finance department to research grants and other forms of funding that could help pay for crosswalk upgrades.

The next Gallatin City Council meeting will be held online October 27.