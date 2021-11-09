Gallatin family devastated over disappearance of 3-year-old boy

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of three-year-old Noah Clare are desperately hoping for good news about the missing child.

“I would have never let Noah go knowing this was going to happen,” said Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mom. Ennis didn’t notice anything suspicious or off when Noah left to visit his father in Kentucky, Jacob Clare.

Gallatin Police believe Noah is currently with Jacob. Jacob left Beaver Dam, Kentucky with his 16-year-old niece, Amber Clare last week. He was supposed to take Noah home to his mom, but he never showed up.

Ennis has tried everything she can including calling and texting Clare’s phone. She said calls are sent straight to voicemail.

“Just a good personality so happy and such a perfect little boy,” said Edie Wainwright, Noah’s grandmother. “We just need him home.”

“I’m not sure he’s ever met a stranger he wants to play with everybody,” said Gary Jaeckel, Noah’s step-granddad. “He is very outgoing and he is a very happy child and loves to play and he would ask almost anybody to play with him regardless of where he is and what he’s doing.”

The family says Clare’s phone was last pinged in Cromwell, Kentucky, which is close to where 16-year-old Amber lives.

“It’s frustrating when you want to do something and you have to rely on others and other people to figure out where they are,” Jaeckel said.

They hope both Noah and Amber’s faces are seen beyond Tennessee.

“Our community has been fabulous they have been so loving and so supportive and so kind they have been great,” Wainwright said. “We can’t do this by ourselves we need help.”

The family is trying to understand why Jacob would do this. They are pleading for their baby boy to come home.

Jacob was last seen driving a gray Subaru Outlook. If you know anything, call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838.