Gallatin disaster cleanup company mobilizes more than 1,000 to provide aid for Hurricane Laura

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the nation’s largest disaster cleanup companies headquartered in Gallatin, is doing their part to help areas hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

ServPro Communications Manager, Kim Brooks, told News 2 they have more than 1,000 people mobilized and ready to deploy to The Gulf.

Brooks said they’re staging outside of impact areas, and while they’ve been doing this work for decades, the Nashville flood of 2010 is what laid the groundwork for how they operate now.

“It was the Nashville floods of 2010 that were a catalyst for a more coordinated effort and that really helped design our current storm program and disaster recovery program. Our first major event after that was Hurricane Sandy up in the Northeast. We have responded to every major event since then. Dorian, Michael, Harvey, Florence, you name it, we’ve been there.”

Brooks said Servpro has teams ready in Houston, Dallas and as far as Mobile that are ready to come in as soon as it’s safe to enter the area.

She added that flooding is the biggest threat of a hurricane, not wind like some would believe. Flooding will cause the most damage.

ServPro told News 2 they’ll be sending a team from Sumner County to The Gulf on Thursday.

To learn more about ServPro, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.