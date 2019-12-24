Gallatin community raises money for store clerk attacked during robbery

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County law officers are on heightened alert as they continue their search for an armed robber who pistol-whipped a store clerk a few days before Christmas.

What began as a terrifying moment for Sherif Fawzi, now illustrates the kindness found in the Cambridge Farms community, where the attack took place.

Jen McDaniel lives in Cambridge Farms in Gallatin. She describes Fawzi as a kind man who is quick to help out others, “He’s a great guy. My friend Frank, he said, his wife’s tire blew and she pulled into the parking lot and before he could get his shoes on and get up there, Sherif already had the tire off and had the spare on.”

The attack took place just outside the subdivision at the Coaches Corner Market. It’s the community market run by Sherif Fawzi.

Store surveillance from the night of December 19th shows a gunman, who Gallatin police have identified as 18-year-old Lazavion “Zay” Kern, rush into the store and point a handgun at Fawzi.

Police say, while behind the counter, Kern pistol-whipped the frightened clerk, causing terrible damage to his face.

While in the hospital, Fawzi posted a bloody picture of himself showing a cut eye and mouth.

That’s when the residents of Cambridge Farms jumped into action.

“You could tell the blood seeped into his white sweater and button-up and I just thought could we replace his shirt,” McDaniel said.

“What if that is something he is going to wear at Christmas. I sent the neighbors a message and said would anyone want to contribute to a gift card for Sherif and they said, absolutely let’s do it! And in one hour we had $1000. In 2 hours we had $2000. And it kept spiraling, and we let it go and now it’s $5,500. He’s been messaging us, he didn’t want to be on camera today because his face is so busted up.”

McDaniel said Fawzi really feels the love from the community and never expected this kind of response, telling her he’s had nearly 500 Facebook friend requests asking how he was doing.

Fawzi added that he didn’t realize he had such an impact on the community. Based on the quick response from his neighbors, there’s no denying what Fawzi means to the residents of Cambridge Farms.

Kern is still on the loose. If you have any info call the Gallatin Police.

If you want to donate to the fund set up for Sherif Fawzi, click here.