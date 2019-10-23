Gallatin city leaders weigh thousand-plus-home proposal

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Change is in the air in Gallatin. A proposal before city leaders could turn a large field just outside town, into 11-hundred plus homes.

If approved, these homes and the thousand-plus people would be looped into Gallatin itself.

The plot of land is off Dobbins Pike, with close to 385 acres in the balance.

“Some people are opposed to growth, we feel like the community needs to grow, has to grow,” noted Reggie Mudd, who’s representing the landowner. “But it has to be well planned, smart growth.”

Their proposal is to rezone the lot to allow the 11-hundred plus homes. The new subdivsion has been called ‘The Meadows.”

“It’s obviously a large project, 1100 homes, which scares a lot of people,” Reggie said. “But we think it’s a well-planned community.”

If approved, the plot would also be annexed into the city of Gallatin. This project is expected to last at least 10 years.

The city council is now considering the project.

A 32-page study, presented during a City Council work session, estimates the project could cost the city upwards of $12-million. Those same estimates though, found the project could net the city around $19-million in revenue.

City leaders are still working out the numbers though, on money estimates.

Many people we spoke with in town were on the fence with the proposal on Tuesday. Some eager for growth, others hesitant of the large project.

“We are growing, I call it gracious and growing Gallatin,” said Deborah Robb, who lives near the proposed site. “I think that might be a little bit too much, as far as traffic-wise, it’s gonna create a problem with the traffic.”

Those with the project though, say they’ll have a traffic plan in place.

They also say they’re hoping to preserve some of the Sumner County countries, by focusing exploding growth on their site.

“If we keep on growing the way we’re growing, we’re gonna eat up all the green space in Sumner County and surrounding areas,” said Reggie.