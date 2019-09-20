Furbaby Friday: Meet Dexter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Furbaby Friday” segment each Friday on News 2 at 4 p.m.

Hi everyone, I’m Dexter! I am a happy boxer mix who’s main goal is to steal your heart, kisses, and maybe your warm spot on the couch when you stand up to get us a snack!

Being a mature adult- I am fully house trained and also apt to learning how to be in a crate. I am a busy body and like to keep my mind and mouth occupied so a family who will get me lots of enrichment and plenty of chew toys would be best!

Did I mention I love kids?! People rock, but I am picky about other dogs so please bring your current furry friends with you to meet me!

Dexter is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.