Furbaby Friday: Meet Colby

Colby is an active boy who is looking for a running buddy! If you have other furry friends in your home, you will need to bring them to meet me because I can be a little picky about other dogs.

Colby is a one-year-old Labrador retriever/pitbull mix. He weighs around 50 pounds.

Colby is up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. Click here for more information.

The Nashville Humane Association is located at 213 Oceola Avenue.