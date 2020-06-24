Funeral to be held for fallen Brentwood officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The funeral for the first Brentwood officer to die in the line of duty will be held Wednesday.

Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza died last week in a crash on Franklin Road as he was finishing up his shift. His funeral will be held at ClearView Baptist Church, located at 537 Franklin Road in Franklin.

The funeral procession will begin at 11 a.m. at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.

The procession route will head north on Columbia Avenue to the Franklin Police Department and then go through downtown Franklin to the square and right onto 3rd Ave. South, which turns into Hwy 96 to Interstate 65 North. In approximately twenty minutes, the procession will take the Old Hickory Blvd. west exit, to Granny White Pike and head east onto Maryland Way to pass by Brentwood City Hall, located at 5211 Maryland Way. From Brentwood, the procession will head south on Franklin Road to ClearView Baptist Church. Everyone is encouraged to safely line the streets during the procession to honor Officer Legieza.

(Courtesy: Brentwood Police Department)

The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. and with the total capacity for the church at 1,500 people, only friends, family and law enforcement from Brentwood and Franklin will be inside the main worship center. Others will watch the service on a live stream from a different room at ClearView Baptist Church or at Cross Point Church.

Officer Legieza was a beloved member of the community and his police department. He had a very bright future in law enforcement. He comes from a long line of law enforcement officers and his father is a lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department. He is survived by his wife, Heather.

An email address has been established for condolences and for community members to share their memories of Officer Legieza.

He was a five-year veteran of the force and is the first Brentwood officer to die in the line of duty. The department said the 30-year-old worked the midnight shift and on the way to park his police car at another location when the crash occurred.

Ashley Kroese, 24, was driving the wrong way without headlights on and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, an affidavit alleges. She has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.

On Thursday, News 2 will host a fundraiser for Officer Legieza. Supporters are invited to come by and donate to Officer Legieza’s family at Otter Creek Church in Brentwood from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All donations will go to his family and a fund has been set up at any First Horizon Bank branch.

A GoFundMe has also been established to assist Officer Legieza’s family.