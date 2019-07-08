Funeral services to be held Monday for Metro Officer Anderson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Funeral services will be held Monday for Metro Officer John Anderson, who was killed in a car crash on July 4 near downtown Nashville.

The visitation for Officer Anderson will begin at 9 a.m. at Cornerstone Church in Madison. His celebration of life is set to begin at 1 p.m.

This police car has been positioned inside Cornerstone Church in preparation for Monday's 1 p.m. memorial service for Officer John Anderson. Visitation is from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the church, 726 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Madison. pic.twitter.com/AAp6BRvvJ2 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 7, 2019

Mourners are invited to line the route from Spring Hill Funeral home on Gallatin Pike South to Cornerstone on West Old Hickory Boulevard. Officer Anderson’s casket is expected to be moved to the church beginning at 7:45 a.m.

A Metro cruiser that has been positioned outside Central Precinct as a memorial for Officer Anderson has been moved inside the church for the celebration of life.

Officer Anderson was memorialized with an “end-of-watch” call over Metro police dispatch at 3:05 a.m. Monday, near the time he was killed in the crash.

“Attention all cars, 421 Charles, Central Precinct Officer John Anderson, 10-7 for the remainder, End of watch, Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at 3:05 hours. Officer Anderson, we honor you for your ultimate sacrifice and we thank you for your service to the Metropolitan Government and the citizens of Nashville and Davidson County. God, we ask that you welcome this fallen hero with open arms. We also ask that you bless each person who has gathered here today in respect for his sacrifice. We pray that you protect our brothers and sisters in blue as they follow their calling and continue to put themselves in harms way daily to help others stay safe. We pray for all of these things in your name, Amen.”

Officer Anderson’s family traveled to Nashville from North Carolina Sunday for the service.

First-responders across the state lined the family’s route to honor Officer Anderson’s sacrifice.

Parents & loved ones of fallen @MNPDNashville Ofc John Anderson were escorted across TN to Nashville by law enforcement across the state today. We joined once they entered Wilson County & continued to their destination. Other officers & @MtJulietFire showed honor on the overpass. pic.twitter.com/iJIo62mlwd — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 7, 2019

Some family members arrived in Nashville Friday, where members of Metro police’s Drill and Ceremony team were on hand to salute them.

Family members of Officer John Anderson have begun to arrive in Nashville. MNPD Drill & Ceremony Team members & @Fly_Nashville Airport Police were on the ramp to greet them this afternoon. The funeral is Monday at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in Madison. pic.twitter.com/WM3vprirts — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 6, 2019

Officer Anderson was killed after police said 17-year-old Jayona Brown slammed into his patrol car around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Twenty-eight-year-old Anderson graduated from the Police Academy and joined the force on Nov. 1, 2014.. His colleagues said the officer served the department, tourists and the city of Nashville. He worked in the Central Precinct, which covers downtown Nashville.

Central precinct Commander Gordon Howey grew emotional when talking about the fallen officer.

“John has worked his entire career at the central precinct on the c-detail midnight shift. He was a very dedicated officer who worked extremely hard.”

In addition to Anderson’s four years in the central precinct, he was also a bagpiper for the Metro police Drill and Ceremony team, which performs at officer funerals.

Officer Anderson loved to play hockey in his spare time and had just been speaking with another colleague about his 18-month-old son Gavin.

“He was just talking about how his son was growing up so fast and he enjoyed spending time with him. Now, of course, today his life was tragically taken,” said Officer Richard Conger.

The young officer also leaves behind a devoted girlfriend, Katelyn Smith. In a statement, her sister said the couple was soon going to be engaged and that John had stepson who he loved as his own.

“I want people to know that John loved Katelyn so much and they going to be engaged soon. And he took Katelyn’s son, Liam, in as his own and was an incredible father to him in addition to his own son, Gavin. He was truly a part of our family. I considered him a brother. He was a great friend and a true family man. He always pushed us to be better, just as he pushed himself. We are all better off for knowing him and being loved by him.“

Donations can be made at the Metro Police Community Credit Union in Donelson, which is located at 2711 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214. Please note the donation is for Officer John Anderson on the check.

This Tuesday, volunteers will be on hand at the Murfreesboro Pike Metro Police Headquarters, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., to take your donations for the Officer John Anderson Memorial Fund.

