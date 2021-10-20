Fund established for ATF agent injured in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A support fund has been established to support the family of ATF Special Agent Adam Daniels as authorities stayed by his bedside at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Daniels was wounded during a shoot-out with a federal drug suspect on October 5.



The Executive Director of the National Police Defense Foundation Joseph Occhipinti is committed to stepping up when tragedy strikes.

“It’s becoming common practice that law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty. And in this particular case of Special Agent Daniels, he’s been seriously injured. He’s a family oriented person. His colleagues had the highest regard for him. He was a professional, by all means a professional law enforcement officer, and federal agent,” said Occhipinti.

The intense moments of October 5 were captured on video outside the Country Café in the 600 block of Murfreesboro Road. Gunfire erupted immediately when ATF agents tried to arrest federal drug suspect Corey Wellman, who was out on parole for selling heroin to an ATF confidential informant. Three fast-thinking agents wasted no time coming to Daniels’ aid. They carried him to another SUV, turning it into a makeshift ambulance and later rushed Daniels to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he’s remained since.

“Many times relatives of these families who are out of state, you know, have to travel, incur personal expenses that, unfortunately, is not always reimbursed by the federal government, or the police department,” Occhipinti said.

This is the case for the Daniels family.

“We need to help support the family in the time of need, and why should they incur a financial, in some cases devastation, because their son opted to be a federal agent to enforce the law? Why should they be penalized that their relative was shot in the line of duty? Let’s keep our fingers crossed, that he and his family can overcome this injustice,” Occhipinti said

If you would like to contribute to the fund, call 1-888-SAFE-COP or click here; 100 percent of the money collected will go directly to the family.