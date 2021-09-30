Full in-car, body cam deployment complete across Nashville, Chief Drake says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have completed its deployment of full in-car and body cameras across MNPD, according to Chief John Drake.

After completing the project at all eight police precincts in mid-July, training and camera distribution continued to police officers in all other remaining components within the police department.

As of Thursday evening, cameras have been given to 1,367 authorized employees (lieutenants, sergeants and officers), including Metro Parks Police.

In-car camera systems featuring multiple angles have also been installed in 790 police cars.