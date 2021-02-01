Fugitive wanted for questioning in deadly South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A Nashville woman has died after being dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound in her back Monday.

Metro’s Homicide Unit detectives are now seeking Antwan Chuchwell. The 28-year-old is wanted for questioning in connection with the fatality.

According to police, Churchwell was one of the two men who dropped of Mayte Augirre, 24, at Southern Hills Medical Center at 2:10a.m. They took off in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am after dropping her off at the hospital. The car has since been recovered by police.

Detectives said Augirre was in the front passenger seat of a car on Glenrose Avenue when she was shot by someone else also in the car. Police believe Churchwell was there at the time of the shooting.

In addition to being wanted for questioning in this investigation, Churchwell has several outstanding warrants against him including aggravated assault.

Antwan Churchwell

Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME