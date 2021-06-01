Fugitive wanted for murder captured on Elm Hill Pike by U.S. Marshals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — U.S. Marshals arrested a longtime fugitive Tuesday for failing to answer to felony murder and attempted murder charges.

According to a Deputy U.S. Marshal, 31-year-old Diangelo Goliday was previously charged for felony murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, attempted first degree murder, and especially aggravated burglary.

Members of the Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force took Goliday into custody on Elm Hill Pike on Tuesday afternoon after he failed to appear for his court appearance on original charges. Two felony capiases were issued from Metro Police for Goliday’s arrest.

Goliday was booked into Davidson County Downtown Detention Center.

News 2 previously reported on Goliday back in November as members of the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force were seeking him out for distributing copious amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Including the 2018 murder charge, Goliday has a long criminal history that includes kidnapping out of Sumner County, and for being in possession of drugs and a stolen MNPD service-issued weapon in 2015.